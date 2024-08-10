Estonian-coached Olympic women's beach volleyball team out in semis

Rivo Vesik's beach volleyball charges face defeat in the Paris Olympics semifinals Thursday, after nearly clinching the match earlier on.

Vesik, a former volleyball player, is coach to Swiss duo, Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli, who reached the semifinals after beating reigning world champions Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng (U.S.) 21-18, 21-19 in the quarter finals Tuesday.

They faced the Canadian team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson in Thursdays semifinal and, while Brunner and Hüberli won the first set 21-14, and had a matchpoint in the second set, they were unable to convert it, ultimately going down 22-20 in that set, and then 15-12 in the decider.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!