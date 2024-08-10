Estonian-coached Olympic women's beach volleyball team out in semis

Rivo Vesik has returned to Tallinn after coaching the Swiss women's beach volleyball pair to the semifinals.
Rivo Vesik has returned to Tallinn after coaching the Swiss women's beach volleyball pair to the semifinals. Source: ERR
Rivo Vesik's beach volleyball charges face defeat in the Paris Olympics semifinals Thursday, after nearly clinching the match earlier on.

Vesik, a former volleyball player, is coach to Swiss duo, Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli, who reached the semifinals after beating reigning world champions Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng (U.S.) 21-18, 21-19 in the quarter finals Tuesday.

They faced the Canadian team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson in Thursdays semifinal and, while Brunner and Hüberli won the first set 21-14, and had a matchpoint in the second set, they were unable to convert it, ultimately going down 22-20 in that set, and then 15-12 in the decider.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

