Shaunae Miller-Uibo unable to defend women's 400 meters olympic gold

While Estonia's athletes have been in action in Paris over the past week-and-a-half, so too has Shaunae Miller-Uibo, married to Estonian decathlete Maicel Uibo.

The Bahamian athlete made it as far as the repechage round on Tuesday, but no further.

Miller-Uibo had been crowned women's 400 meters champion in Tokyo just three years ago, but will now not be able to defend her olympic title in Paris,

Post-race, she said: "This season has been quite tough, thanks to injuries."

"Just being able to finish the race here makes me proud. I am strong and didn't want to let this opportunity pass by. I came here and tried to defend my title," Miller-Uibo added.

Due to injury, Miller-Uibo did not secure a direct qualification spot at the domestic Bahamian championships, instead qualifying for Paris based on her ranking.

In Monday's heat she ran half the distance but, realizing she couldn't break into the top three advancing positions, walked to the finish line, recording a time of 2:22.29.

She had another chance at Tuesday's repechage round, but her time of 53.50 was insufficient to progress

Maicel Uibo, who won decathlon World Championship silver in 2019, did not compete in Paris.

