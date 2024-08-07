Swimmer Susannah Kaul brings Estonia's paralympic team to five members

Swimmer Susannah Kaul has unexpectedly been included in the Estonian paralympic team ahead of the games starting later this month.

Kaul (pictured) secured her place in Paris due to a reallocation of places.

She said: "I am extremely happy and, to be honest, a bit stunned by the whole situation."

"There is nothing to think about now; the next month must be used to the max, and I will give my all at the Paralympic," Kaul, who is set to compete in the S10 category in the women's 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke, went on.

Estonia is being represented by five athletes at the Paralympics, which start on August 28 and run to September 8.

In addition to Kaul, these are: Matz Topkin, a swimmer, discus thrower Egert Jõesaar, and triathlete Laura-Liis Juursalu, making her debut.

Kaul will be the first Estonian to compete, taking part in the women's 50m freestyle on the first day of the Paralympic Games, Thursday, August 29. Kaul next competes in the 100m backstroke on Friday, September 6, while Matz Topkin (S4) is to compete in the 50m backstroke on Saturday, September 7

Robin Liksor (SB8) will compete in the 100m breaststroke on August 30.

Laura-Liis Juursalu (PTS5) is to take part in the women's triathlon on September 1.

Egert Jõesaar (F44, combined with F64 at the Paralympics) will be in action in the discus on September 5.

The paralympics Estonian delegation also comprises Laura Rogenbaum (delegation leader), Brenda Tilk (Topkin's assistant), Mart Mandel (Liksor and Kaul's coach), Mart Olman (Jõesaar's coach), Margus Tamm (who coaches Juursalu's), Kairi Põldmaa (physiotherapist), Jukka Pekka Siljander (team doctor), and Kaia Kollo (press attaché).

