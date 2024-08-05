Rasmus Mägi secures place in men's 400 meter hurdles semi-final in Paris

News
Rasmus Mägi at the Paris Olympics.
Open gallery
14 photos
News

Rasmus Mägi started strong at the Paris Olympic Games in the 400-meter hurdles, winning his heat and securing a spot in the semifinals.

Mägi was among the top three in the third heat from the start and managed to win the race after the final hurdle, as Brazilian Alison dos Santos and American CJ Allen slowed down.

Mägi finished with a time of 48.62 seconds, Allen with 48.64 seconds and dos Santos with 48.75 seconds. The three advanced directly to the semifinals.

The fastest time to advance was posted by Karsten Warholm, the three-time world champion and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, who crossed the line in 47.57 seconds. Competing in front of his home crowd, 23-year-old Clement Ducos finished in 47.69 seconds, with no other competitor breaking the 48-second mark.

Also securing a spot in the semifinals were American hurdler Rai Benjamin, who was bested by Warholm in Tokyo, with a time of 48.82 seconds, and last year's World Championship silver medalist Kyron McMaster, who finished in 49.24 seconds.

The remaining 22 athletes will compete in consolation races, from which six will advance.

The 400-meter hurdles semifinals will take place on Wednesday, with the final set for Friday.

After the race, the Estonian said the initial plan was to advance in second place. "I don't know what the others had planned, but I received a recommendation from my coach that second place in the heat might mean a more favorable semifinal position, if we can even talk about favorable competition in this context. I thought I'd take Allen in the final meters, but dos Santos also slowed down. Then I hesitated a bit at the last moment, but still got the win," Mägi told Estonian journalists.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:16

No longer possible to get rid of Spanish slug in Estonia

11:53

Rasmus Mägi secures place in men's 400 meter hurdles semi-final in Paris

11:27

Study: Breastfeeding habits in Estonia have changed

10:43

Statistics: Estonia's industrial production down 3 percent in June

10:01

Plans to build a major Viking theme center in Saaremaa

09:19

MEPs: Hungarian border control must be restored in case of visa relief

08:50

Expert: Ukraine's mobilization plagued by training issue

08:26

Third of those passing through Narva border crossing from abroad

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.08

Dozens of Estonia's historic manors and castles seeking new owners

03.08

No quick solutions to the Põhja-Tallinn 'stink'

04.08

Three Estonians make Paris Olympics decathlon top 11

04.08

Pärnu eateries report changing consumer behavior

04.08

Setos elect new king

04.08

Estonia sees big drop in juvenile crime this summer

01.08

Just Transition Fund paying for axe throwing and sauna festivals in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo