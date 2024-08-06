Heiki Nabi narrowly loses Paris Olympics Greco Roman wrestling opening round

Olympic Greco-Roman wrestler Heiki Nabi lost to Sabah Shariati (Azerbaijan) in the opening round of the men's 130 kilogram category in Paris Monday.

This does not mean he cannot progress further, as this depends on how the victor of Monday's bout subsequently performs.

Nabi was initially 1-0 up, due to judges views of his opponent's passivity in the first half.

This meant Shariati was required to go into the par terre position, but the Estonian proved unable to capitalize on this opportunity.

In the second half, Shariati scored a point on Nabi, as it was the latter's turn to be deemed by the judges too passive. While the final score was 1-1, Shariati was declared the more active wrestler overall, allowing him to advance to the quarterfinals.

However, if Shariati goes on to reach the finals, Nabi will still get the chance to continue competing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!