Wrestler Lisette Böttker makes world championships bronze bout

Wrestler Lisette Böttker is competing for bronze at the Under-17 World Championships in Amman, Jordan. She was victorious in three bouts, but lost her semi-final encounter.

Bötkker made the semi finals after heavily defeating Ivana Gajic (Serbia) 14:3 in the opening bout, going on to overcome Lisa Šavadze (Georgia) 7:2 in the round of 16, and Ivanna Lukianenko (Ukraine) 5:3 in the quarter finals.

Böttker then however lost her semifinal match to Japan's Nana Kozuka 10:0. The Japanese wrestler has yet to concede a point in the tournament overall.

The Estonian will face one of: Olesja Malahhova (Russia), Anna Köblo (Hungary) or Layal Ayman Rebhi Sukkar (Jordan).

Another Estonian wrestler, Polina Timšina, competed in the -40 kg weight class but was eliminated after her first match, losing 0-8 by fall to American wrestler Francesca Gusfa.

