Õiglane, Pärnat to carry Estonian flag in Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics takes place on Sunday night, and chosen as Estonia's flag-bearers for the ceremony are Janek Õiglane, who finished fifth in the men's decathlon, and Reena Pärnat, who placed 33rd in the women's archery. competition.

Following his successful Olympic debut, decathlete Janek Õiglane spent some time in Nice. He is excited about the closing ceremony.

"Carrying the Estonian flag is as big an honor for me as successfully representing Estonia," Õiglane acknowledged. "I'm very excited to do it."

Archer Reena Pärnat, who was also flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, returned home to Lausanne after her event, but wanted to enjoy more of the Olympic atmosphere.

"It's been really enjoyable spending time stress-free at the Olympic Village and cheering on the other Estonians in their competitions," Pärnat said.

"I hope the closing ceremony will be as amazing as the opening one!" she added.

For the closing ceremony, Team Estonia will be parade uniforms designed by Reet Aus.

Ten top-tens

While Estonia ultimately won't be bringing home any medals from Paris, the team's Olympic athletes nonetheless secured ten top-ten finishes at the Games:

Nelli Differt – 4th place, women's individual epee

Janek Õiglane – 5th place, men's decathlon

Johannes Erm – 6th place, men's decathlon

Rasmus Mägi – 7th place, men's 400-meter hurdles

Eneli Jefimova – 7th place, women's 100-meter breaststroke

Kregor Zirk – 7th place, 200-meter butterfly

Mikhail Kushteyn, Allar Raja, Tõnu Endrekson, Johann Poolak – 7th place, men's quadruple sculls

Mart Seim – 9th place, men's heavyweight weightlifting (+102 kg)

Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid – 9th place, men's judo (-90 kg)

Heiki Nabi – 10th place, Greco-Roman wrestling heavyweight (-130 kg)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!