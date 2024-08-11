Mart Seim ninth in Paris Olympics weightlifting

News
Mart Seim taking part in the Paris Olympics men's +102kg weightlifting final.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

Estonian men's weightlifter Mart Seim came ninth in the men's +102 kilogram event on the final full day of competition at the Paris Olympics Saturday.

Seim, 33, had finished seventh at the Rio Olympics in 2016 with a total of 430 kg, and only learned in June that he would be heading to Paris.

He lifted 180 kg in the snatch and 220 kg in the clean and jerk in Saturday's final.

While he attempted 237 kg in the clean and jerk, he was unable to complete the lift, leaving his total at 400 kg.

For the third consecutive Olympics, the gold medal was claimed by the favorite, Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) , who finished with a total of 470 kg (215 kg in the snatch + 255 kg in the clean and jerk). Talakhadze became the fifth weightlifter in history to win three Olympic titles.

Silver medal went to another caucasus competitor Varazdat Lalayan (Armenia) who lifted a total of 467 kg. Gor Minasyan (Bahrain, 461 kg) took bronze.

The result means Estonia did not take home any medals from the Paris games, compared with three years ago in Tokyo when they won two medals (a gold and a bronze, both in the women's epee event).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:59

Estonian government wants to expand powers of party finance watchdog

12:04

Association calling for reduced Estonian language requirements for bus drivers

10:49

Hiiumaa ceremony marks 80th anniversary of Estonians' Great Flight in WWII

08:45

Mart Seim ninth in Paris Olympics weightlifting

10.08

Electricity prices in Estonia to be negative for several hours on Sunday

10.08

Critics fear state secretary appointment becoming politicized

10.08

Comic Ari Matti Mustonen appears on the Joe Rogan show

10.08

Ratings: Reform, EKRE and Eesti 200 all saw support fall over summer

10.08

'PAKA!' poster fundraiser drive heralds 30 years since Russian troops left Estonia

10.08

Court overrules Vana Baskini theater funding complaint

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.08

British MP apologizes over offensive tweet referring to Estonians

10.08

Expert: Ukraine's Kursk success mainly because Russia caught on the hop

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

10.08

Electricity prices in Estonia to be negative for several hours on Sunday

10.08

Comic Ari Matti Mustonen appears on the Joe Rogan show

08.08

Estonian car rental startup ends up owing hundreds of investors

10.08

Work to demolish old Tallinn Dairy Combine buildings starts in the capital

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo