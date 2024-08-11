Mart Seim ninth in Paris Olympics weightlifting

Estonian men's weightlifter Mart Seim came ninth in the men's +102 kilogram event on the final full day of competition at the Paris Olympics Saturday.

Seim, 33, had finished seventh at the Rio Olympics in 2016 with a total of 430 kg, and only learned in June that he would be heading to Paris.

He lifted 180 kg in the snatch and 220 kg in the clean and jerk in Saturday's final.

While he attempted 237 kg in the clean and jerk, he was unable to complete the lift, leaving his total at 400 kg.

For the third consecutive Olympics, the gold medal was claimed by the favorite, Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia) , who finished with a total of 470 kg (215 kg in the snatch + 255 kg in the clean and jerk). Talakhadze became the fifth weightlifter in history to win three Olympic titles.

Silver medal went to another caucasus competitor Varazdat Lalayan (Armenia) who lifted a total of 467 kg. Gor Minasyan (Bahrain, 461 kg) took bronze.

The result means Estonia did not take home any medals from the Paris games, compared with three years ago in Tokyo when they won two medals (a gold and a bronze, both in the women's epee event).

