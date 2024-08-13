Former olympian: Considering its size, Estonia did well at Paris games

News
Kaspar Taimsoo
Kaspar Taimsoo Source: R2
News

Despite being outside the medals this time, Estonia's Olympic team's performances in Paris can hold their heads up high, a former olympian has said.

Kaspar Taimsoo won bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016, and retired from professional sports last year.

Talking to "R2 Päev" Monday, he said: "Whenever the Estonian Olympic team competes, there is always this expectation of bringing home a medal.

"I think a score of four [medal-winning olympics] out of five is quite fair. We didn't win any medals, but considering we took a small team, the average performance was very good," Taimsoo continued.

There is also the so-called "Olympic hangover" – the culmination of a four-year preparation cycle followed by the next period after the games themselves.

Additionally, these games came just three years after the last ones and not four – the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were put back a year due to the pandemic.

While this might seem like a unique phenomenon, many athletes may experience it to a certain extent on a yearly basis.

Taimsoo himself said he had to regroup and recoup after major competitions, in order to regain his mental focus.

"The mental fatigue can be very deep seated. It also depends on how the season has gone," he said.

"Some are better at this, some worse – I usually took longer than average to pull myself together," Taimsoo added.

The last time Estonia failed to make the medals table at a summer games was back in 1996 in Atlanta, only the second olympics which the country had competed in following the restoration of independence.

Highlights included the three decathletes Janek Õiglane, Johannes Erm and Karel Tilga, who finished in the top 12 – no other country managed that feat including those with far bigger populations – while Õiglane finished in fifth place.

Nelli Differt was just outside the medals in the women's epee – the discipline which Estonia won its two medals, one gold and one bronze, at the last games in Tokyo.

The men's quadruple sculls team, hurdler Rasmus Mägi, and swimmers Eneli Jefimova and Kregor Zirk also deserve honorably mention in finishing in the top eight.

Taimsoo had hoped to make it to the Paris Olympics after taking a break following Tokyo, but decided at the end of the year to retire.

"A fifth Olympics was a personal goal of mine for some time, but since the stars no longer lined up for me, I had to give up on that dream," he said.

"I used to joke that if I made it to five Olympics, I would have earned a ring for each one – but now I'll be skipping that Olympic tattoo," he quipped.

He has since moved into working in IT.

Finland also failed to win any medals in Paris, for the first time at the summer games since the country became independent, in 1917. Lithuania won four medals this time – two silver and two bronze.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:55

Estlink 2 repairs increasingly impacting electricity prices each month

17:30

Vladimir Svet: Bus drivers need support learning Estonian

17:15

Karl Jakob Hein confirmed on loan to Real Valladolid

17:01

All Tallinn tram lines back in service from Monday

16:56

Prime minister: Shuffling ministerial responsibilities to yield faster decisions

16:40

Former olympian: Considering its size, Estonia did well at Paris games

16:30

Tallinn planning to save over €10 million next year

16:27

Report: Estonia's imports from Russia are decreasing, exports are not

16:10

Veteran Border Guard chopper transported to Estonian Aviation Museum

15:51

Jaak Valge and Silver Kuusik: Of mobilization-age Ukrainian men in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

12.08

Estonian state real estate manager puts Liberty Manor up for sale

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

08:22

Minister skeptical over PRC explanation on Balticconnector damage

12.08

Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

12.08

ERR Estonians' favorite brand

12:55

Auditor: Corporate tax to make it harder for foreign owners to use profits

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo