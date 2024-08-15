Olympics photographer Karli Saul's stand-out Paris moments

news
Karli Saul naturally spent much more time behind the camera than in front of it, but here he is talking to 'Ringvaade suvel.'
Karli Saul naturally spent much more time behind the camera than in front of it, but here he is talking to 'Ringvaade suvel.' Source: ERR
news

If you have been paying attention to Estonian coverage of the recently concluded Paris Olympics, chances are you will have seen some of photographer Karli Saul's work, capturing the highs and the lows of competitors from Estonia and beyond.

Back from Paris, Saul dropped in by the "Ringvaade" studio and discussed those photos which had stood out to him the most.

Rasmus Mägi's painful fall in the men's 400-meter hurdles final was the first to spring to mind.

Nelli Differt in Paris. Source: Karli Saul

He said: "I planned to capture the finish at the exact moment, and then you see that there's still one to go, so I started shooting."

"I pressed the shutter button, and in that one instant between when I started and finished shooting, I took 143 snaps," he added.

Rasmus Mägi. Source: Karli Saul

This resulted in an almost animated flick-book of the incident.

"I captured everything perfectly, from the moment his heel struck the hurdle and pushed it over to the very last second. You can see exactly what went wrong," Saul added.

Unlike another racer who dropped out after coming to grief in the same way, Mägi pressed home to the finish line to finish seventh.

Janek Õiglane in Paris. Source: Karli Saul

Other highlights for Saul were the quad sculls team won the B final and finishing in seventh place overall, fencer Nelli Differt's agonizingly near miss on getting into the medals in the women's individual epee , and most of all, the trio of Estonian athletes who finished in the top 12 in the decathlon.

Janek Õiglane finished fifth, Johannes Erm sixth, and Karel Tilga 11th – no other country managed to get three finishers placing that high – and it was Saul who got to hand Õiglane the Estonian flag after his spectacular effort.

Johannes Erm, Janek Õiglane and Karel Tilga Saturday night, as the decathlon reached its climax. Source: Karli Saul

Saul got to capture a less pleasant side to the games when French mountain biker Loana Lecomte had to be stretchered away unconscious and in a neck brace after a nasty fall in front of a home crowd.

"As a press photographer, I have to keep shooting. That moment doesn't go uncaptured," he added.

Fortunately Lecomte's injuries were not as severe as feared and she is on the way to a full recovery.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:22

Foreign Minister: Estonia keenly following Ukraine's Kursk operations

17:55

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

17:29

Former ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town on sale for nearly €6 million

17:20

Tallinn Zoo pilots accessibility app for visually impaired visitors

16:56

Changes to allow family doctors to treat patients on other practice lists

16:45

Tartu's new Downtown Cultural Center to be named 'Siuru'

16:42

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

16:37

Daily: Tallinn to pay for top SDE members' children's private school building Updated

16:32

Photos: Bellingshausen memorial rock unveiled in Saaremaa

16:32

Olympics photographer Karli Saul's stand-out Paris moments

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.08

Tallinn mobility survey proposes 1+1 lanes and speed bumps for the city center

14.08

Tallinn mayor proposes firing hobby school head over deportations post Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

15:24

Expert on airBaltic loss: They sold too much for too little

16:42

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

14:59

Investors expect action plan from Estonian startup that owes them millions

16:37

Daily: Tallinn to pay for top SDE members' children's private school building Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo