Rein Taaramäe 67th in Vuelta a España stage five

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe came 67th in stage five of the Vuelta a España Wednesday.

The 177-kilometer route from Fuente del Maestre to Seville, in the tour of Spain race – which also takes in stages in adjacent countries such as Portugal.

Taarmäe, 37, races for the Intermarché – Wanty team and is competing in his swansong Vuelta.

His 67th place was within the peloton and he in fact finished with the same time as race leader Primož Roglič (Slovenia, Red Bull - BORA – hansgrohe) who placed 57th.

Czech rider Pavel Bittner (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was stage winner, narrowly ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

Taaramäe is 29th overall in the race after stage five, 2 minutes and 8 seconds behind Roglič who as noted currently wears the yellow – or in fact in the Vuelta, the red – jersey.

Thursday's stage six will cover 185.5 kilometers and includes three third-category climbs.

