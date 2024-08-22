Rein Taaramäe 67th in Vuelta a España stage five

News
Rein Taaramäe at La Vuelta.
Rein Taaramäe at La Vuelta. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe came 67th in stage five of the Vuelta a España Wednesday.

The 177-kilometer route from Fuente del Maestre to Seville, in the tour of Spain race – which also takes in stages in adjacent countries such as Portugal.

Taarmäe, 37, races for the Intermarché – Wanty team and is competing in his swansong Vuelta.

His 67th place was within the peloton and he in fact finished with the same time as race leader Primož Roglič (Slovenia, Red Bull - BORA – hansgrohe) who placed 57th.

Czech rider Pavel Bittner (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) was stage winner, narrowly ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

Taaramäe is 29th overall in the race after stage five, 2 minutes and 8 seconds behind Roglič who as noted currently wears the yellow – or in fact in the Vuelta, the red – jersey.

Thursday's stage six will cover 185.5 kilometers and includes three third-category climbs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

12:44

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend Updated

12:25

Culture Night urban festival returns to Tallinn next Friday

12:21

Trashcans attached to lamp posts might not disappear from Tallinn after all

11:52

City of Tallinn tests out accessibility for people with mobility impairments

11:46

MEP, former EKRE MP joins Center Party

11:21

Gallery: Jesus and Mary Chain perform in Tallinn

10:40

Paid microdegrees popular but cannot resolve universities' funding problems

10:39

Estonian women in action in disc golf world championships in Lynchburg

10:17

Rise in Swedish, Finnish exports will not yet save Estonian wood industry

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.08

Dutch company has not abandoned plans for billion-euro Pärnu plant

08:19

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

21.08

PPA officer uses firearm as 'last resort' during attack

21.08

Metropolitan finds MPEÕK cannot name itself the Estonian Orthodox Church

21.08

Minister: 'Estonian Orthodox Church' probably not acceptable as new name of MPEÕK

21.08

Estonia's security experts voice concerns over Germany aid to Ukraine rumors

21.08

Donations platform founder still repaying money meant for Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo