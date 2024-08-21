Ironman Tallinn organizers keeping close eye on Lake Harku water quality

Ironman Tallinn.
Ironman Tallinn. Source: ERR
This weekend (August 24-25), the Ironman Tallinn international triathlon will bring more than two thousand athletes from around the world to compete in the Estonian capital. Over the past week, the organizers have had to pay close attention to checking the water quality in Lake Harku, where some of the action is due to take place.

Over the past few years, the swimming components of Ironman Tallinn have been held in Lake Harku, with similar plans also in place for this year's edition. However, just a few days ago, the Estonian Health Board (Terviseamet) informed people that with the warm summer weather, the amount of blue-green algal blooms have increased in the lake, posing a potential health risk to swimmers.

The water will be checked again in the coming days, though the situation is reported to be improving.

"Friday's sample results came back with blue-green algae levels slightly above the norm in one of the three locations sampled in Lake Harku - Harku beach. At the other sites, the results were normal or fine," Ain-Alar Juhanson, chief organizer of Ironman Tallinn, told ERR.

"As we know, blue-green algae can't stand the cold, and so these cool evenings are definitely having a positive impact. If it rains, things will probably get better," he added.

"As things stand, our first choice is still to do the swimming events in Lake Harku. If something should change, there will definitely be an update. As a countermeasure, we will definitely use showers after swimming and rinse with clean water."

On Saturday, the full triathlon will be held, while on Sunday, the 70.3 distance, or half-triathlon (1.9 kilometer swim, 90 kilometer cycle and 21.1km run) will be contested in Tallinn. According to Juhanson, the event will attract around five thousand people, with more than two thousand athletes from abroad competing.

As a former top triathlete himself in addition to organizing the event, Juhanson, now 47, plans to do the full triathlon to provide a positive example for his four children.

"I've also always wanted to compete in an Ironman in my home town or country. I'm doing it for the first time now – as a pro I didn't have that opportunity. Now I organize these races myself and am no longer a pro, but I'll go and enjoy it with a smile on my face – I'm going to do it," said Juhanson.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

