Estonian coaches Swiss beach volleyball team into olympic semifinals

Estonia is in a roundabout way also meeting with some success in the beach volleyball events at the Paris Olympics, thanks to coach Rivo Vesik.

Vesik coaches duo Tanja Hüberli and Nina Brünner (Switzerland), and the pair have now reached the semi-finals.

Hüberli and Brünner are in any case reigning European champions, meaning their progress was not unexpected, and they have not conceded a single set at the games so far.

In the initial group phase, the pair conceded an average of just 12 points per set to their opponents.

In the round of 16, they overcame Liliana Fernandez and Paula Soria (Spain) in two sets, 23-21 and 21-16.

Rivo Vesik. Source: ERR

Then late on Tuesday evening, they put out reigning world champions Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng (U.S.) in the quarter finals in two sets again, 21-18, 21-19

Hüberli and Brünner will face either the Canadian pair Melissa of Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, or the Spanish lineup of Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva. The Swiss team defeated the latter duo in the group games.

Vesik, 44, is a former Estonian national team beach volleyball player.

--

