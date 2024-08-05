Peeter Olesk takes 11th place in Paris, ahead of three Olympic champions

Peeter Olesk at the Paris Olympics
Sports shooter Peeter Olesk placed 11th in the 25-meter rapid fire pistol qualification at the Paris Olympics. The top six competitors advanced to the final.

In the qualification round, athletes had to shoot at targets in series of five shots within eight, six and four seconds, totaling 60 shots over two rounds. The maximum score possible was 600 points.

In the first half of the morning qualification, Olesk scored 289 points (98+98+93), placing him 16th. The top spot was held by South Korean athlete Yeongjae Cho, who started with two perfect scores, totaling 297 points.

In the second round of qualification, Olesk showed more precision, scoring 583 points (97+100+97) overall, which placed him 11th. The last spot in the final, reserved for the top six, went to Florian Peter with 585 points, while the best in the qualification was China's Li Yuehong with 588 points.

Notably, Olesk outperformed Tokyo Olympic champion Jean Quiquampoix, Rio winner Christian Reitz and London gold medalist Leuris Pupo in the qualification round.

Participating in his third Olympic Games, Olesk achieved his best result yet, having placed 25th in Rio and 19th in Tokyo.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

