Johannes Erm has one more competitive decathlon to go in 2024

Decathlete Johannes Erm has one more competition to go this season, at the Decastar competition in Talence, France, in mid-September.

Erm, X, was crowned European decathlon champion in Rome earlier in the summer and ahead of a successful olympics.

His coach, Holger Peel, told ERR after the Olympics that Erm had a strong chance of becoming the season's top performer in the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Combined Events Tour, in which each athlete's three best decathlon scores of the season are counted.

So far, Erm has competed in two events, scoring 8,462 points in the Götzis decathlon in Austria in May and 8,764 points at the European Championships in Rome a month later.

The season's final competition will indeed be the Decastar event in Talence, a suburb of Bordeaux.

Karel Tilga won the tour last season and $30,000 in prize money with it.

Sydney Olympics gold medalist Erki Nool won the tour in both 1998 and 2000 and triumphed in the "silver category" in 2001.

In 2019, Maicel Uibo won the silver-level competition too, while Mikk Pahapill (2011) and Larissa Netšeporuk (2003) secured victories in the bronze-level men's and women's events

Erm was one of three athletes, along with, Janek Õiglane and Karel Tilga, who made the top 12 in the decathlon at the recent Paris Olympics.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

