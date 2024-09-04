Rein Taaramäe 47th in La Vuelta stage 16

News
Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: Cyclingmedia Agency
News

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished Tuesday's La Vuelta a España stage 16 in 47th place. He remains in 38th place in the race overall.

Stage 16 was a 181.5 km mountainous route from Luanco to Lagos de Covadonga in Asturias in northern Spain, in wet conditions.

Taaramäe, who races for the Intermarche-Wanty team, finished 15 minutes and 36 seconds behind stage winner Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), racing in his home country, who completed that feat in 4:44:46.

Taaramäe maintains 38th place overall (+1:18:40) in the race, with five more stages to go between now and Sunday.

One of the leading riders, Belgian Wout van Aert (Visma | Lease a Bike), crashed out and was forced to withdraw from the stage due to injury.

In the battle for the overall lead, Slovenian rider Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) gained 58 seconds on the current red jersey holder, Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), reducing the Australian's overall lead to just five seconds.

Local competitor Enric Mas (Movistar), who finished stage 16 level with Roglic, remains in third place, 1 minute and 25 seconds behind.

In the overall standings, Roglic closed the gap to just five seconds behind O'Connor after stage 16.

The current La Vuelta is Taaramäe's last. The 37-year-old, who has worn the leader's jersey in the tour as recently as 2021, will be racing for Japanese team  Kinan Racing next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:16

Experts: Traffic in Tallinn comparable to Western Europe in the 1970s

16:09

Ex-president: Would be better if EOK support based on less mechanical criteria

16:05

Eesti 200 does not support finance minister's salary tax proposal

16:04

Team of researchers to teach Estonian language, culture to language models

15:39

Tartu University Hospital opposes ministry funding cuts

15:29

Persisting heat in Estonia could set new temperature records this week

15:01

Viljandi residential development unearths previously unknown graveyard

15:00

Constitutional institutions budgets frozen at 2023 level

14:45

Estonia's UEFA Nations League games with Slovakia and Sweden live on ERR

14:30

Satirical song performance at Lihula soccer match costs coach his job

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

03.09

Tallinn public transport network set for further updates this fall

03.09

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

03.09

Minister: Hungary batting for the other side on Ukraine

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

03.09

Unaudited Nordica report puts loss at nearly €20 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo