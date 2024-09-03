Cyclist Rein Taaramäe to join Japanese team for next season

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe has signed a contract with Japanese team Kinan Racing for next season, which will see him racing in that country and elsewhere in Asia.

Taaramäe currently races for the Intermarche–Wanty team, based in Belgium.

In a statement published on the team's website, the cyclist, at the time of writing still competing in the ongoing Vuelta a España, said: "Every athlete reaches a point where they take a step back and find a different path."

"For me, completely stepping away from cycling is not viable. I am still in good physical shape, and I have a deep love for cycling," Taaramäe continued.

Taaramäe noted that he was inspired by retired cyclist and current Voltas–Tartu 2024 by CCN team manager Jaan Kirsipuu, who also competed in Asia during the final years of his career.

"One of my fellow countrymen, whom I admire greatly, Jaan Kirsipuu, was highly successful not only in Europe but also in Asia. Bearing that in mind, I started dreaming about racing in Asia myself. Now, at 37, I feel the time is perfect time to do that. I want to enjoy racing for the next couple of years and at the same time discover new places," Taaramäe added in his statement.

Taaramäe, 37, had already revealed to ERR early on in the summer that this season would be his last at the highest level of competition, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour, mainly because he "no longer enjoys racing at this level, nor the associated risks.

Rein Taaramäe Autor/allikas: EJL

"Next year, I will likely compete at a different level where I can enjoy myself. Everything will be different—a different calendar, a different team," Taaramäe added.

An additional factor is that he will be able to return to Estonia to live for the first time in 15 years, the cyclist added, having worked out an agreement with the new team which would allow him to fly home between races.

"The team's ambition isn't overly grandiose; they simply dream of making a name for themselves in Asia and becoming one of the top cycling teams on the continent," he said, adding that the Kinan Racing team had been at that level pre-Covid.

The most important races take place in Japan, of which there area about 10 in a season, while other locations include Turkey, Taaramäe said.

As for the ongoing Vuelta, Taaramäe said this has been tough, noting: "I've learned over the years that recovery has never been my strong suit. Compared with my teammates, my fatigue levels are double what theirs are. Others are pretty much where they started. This has been my downfall since I was young; I haven't been able to race Grand Tours effectively—I've been more of a week-long tour guy."

"In this Vuelta, you need to be very good to get results. I'm just missing that little edge—when the top guys make a break, I can't keep up on the tough sections.

The race is into its final days now.

"I'm hoping that the last week will bring better luck, and I can break away, or that my form improves a bit. I did win the 20th stage of the Giro [d'Italia], after all—that was one Grand Tour where I somehow started recovering miraculously in the final week. So anything is possible.

As for who might be the eventual winner of La Vuelta, Taaramäe tipped Sloven Primož Roglič (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe) along with a 50 percent chance that either current race leader Ben O'Connor (Australia, Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale) or local competitor Enric Mas (Movistar Team) could instead be victorious in Spain.

La Vuelta's last day is Sunday, September 8. Taaramäe currently lies in 38th place overall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!