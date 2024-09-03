Late kick-off times for Estonian men's national team games due to UEFA regulations

The late kick-off times for Estonian men's national football team matches is due to the European football governing body UEFA's regulations and agreements with other countries, a representative of the Estonian Football Association (EJL) has told ERR.

Four of Estonia's six group games in the upcoming UEFA Nations League, which gets underway this month, kick off at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time, with only the home and away ties against Azerbaijan having earlier start times.

"The kick off time is set by UEFA, and although we have always requested that our games be played at 7 p.m., it is not enough for us to just request it, other national associations and TV channels also have to agree," explained Mihkel Uiboleht, the Estonian Football Association's (EJL) development director.

According to Uiboleht, UEFA has sold the TV rights to the games and the TV companies have set two fixed kick-off times for the games on weekday evenings. They are either 9.45 p.m. Estonian (Eastern European) time, which means an 8.45 p.m. kick-off in Central Europe, or 7 p.m. Estonian time (6 p.m. in Central Europe).

"This later start time mostly depends on the TV schedules and, in particular, on European football viewing traditions. By that time, the news programs are generally over and viewers would like to enjoy something entertaining," said Uiboleht.

Another reason why Estonia's matches start so late is that football associations in other countries, which likely also have agreements with their own domestic TV companies, often prefer later kick-off times.

"We always try (to agree) with the other country's football federation to bring the time earlier, but often it doesn't work out like that," Uiboleht said. He added that for the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League the EJL has only managed to agree on moving the kick-off time of one home fixture forward – the game against Azerbaijan at the A. Le Coq Arena in October, which will get underway at 7 p.m. Estonian time.

"That's why Estonia's matches often start so late, which makes it especially difficult for children and young people who have to go to bed earlier, but also for working people who have a long day behind them and then have to wake up early again the next morning. Of course, this is especially true for people living outside the capital," said Uiboleht.

Finland, Latvia and Lithuania will also kick off their respective UEFA Nations League group matches at 9.45 p.m. local time, according to the websites of the respective three national football associations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!