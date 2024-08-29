Kristjan Ilves took second place in Oberstdorf

Kristjan Ilves was second place in Wednesday's Men's FIS Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix in Oberstdorf, Germany

The Nordic Combined Summer Grand Prix series takes place across three events.

Ilves finished third in the opener in Tschagguns, Austria at the weekend.

The event uses roller skis rather than the more familiar winter variant, both for cross-country race and ski jump, and is formatted using the Gundersen method.

In the main event Ilves jumped 125 meters, earning 134.6 points, which put him in second position behind Austria's Thomas Rettenegger (130 meters).

He started the cross-country race six seconds after Rettenegger, and finished in the same position, 10.3 seconds behind the eventual winner, Johannes Rydzek (17:43.3).

The third and final Summer Grand Prix event takes place in Chaux-Neuve, France, this weekend.



