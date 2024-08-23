Kristin Tattar improves disc golf world championship placing after day two

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Disc golfer Kristin Tattar has improved on her day one performance at the ongoing 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Lynchburg, Virginia, rising to 10th place with a score of one under par,

Two-time disc golf world champion Tattar started the second round with two consecutive birdies (one under par) but recorded bogeys (one over par) on both the fifth and sixth holes. Despite getting birdies on the seventh and ninth holes, two more bogeys and a double bogey followed, though the Estonian rallied to throw the last four holes three under par, giving her a score of 68 (one under) for the entire round.

After two rounds, her overall score is at par, placing her in a tie for 10th place.

U.S. disc golfer Holyn Handley leads the competition at 12 under, with Finland's Eveliina Salonen three strokes behind her, in second place.

Another Estonian competitor, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste, who was tied for 11th after finishing two under par in the first round, struggled on the second day, finishing six over par, falling to 21st place (tied) at four over par in the competition.

Kristin Tattar improves disc golf world championship placing after day two

