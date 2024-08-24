Vibeke Välbe fifth, Mark-Markos Kehva 15th at Otepää summer biathlon sprints

Vibeke Välbe.
Vibeke Välbe. Source: Reiko Kolatsk.
Vibeke Välbe finished fifth on Saturday in the women's junior sprint at the ongoing Summer Biathlon World Championships in Otepää, Valga County, while Mark-Markos Kehva finished 15thin the 7.5-kilometer men's junior sprint.

Välbe, 18, completed both runs without a miss and lost to the winner Valentina Dimitrova (Bulgaria) by 35.9 seconds.

Two other Estonians competed from among the 67 women starters: Kretel Kaljumäe (finished 29th) and Mia Mai Huik (54th), while Violetta Konopljova was a non-starter.

In the men's event, 86 started, Karl Rasmus Tiislär , Karl Ramses Tiislär, Rasmus Vainomäe and Oskar Orupõld made the starting line along with Kehva.

Mark-Markos Kehva . Source: Reiko Kolatsk.

Kehva made two errors on the stage, but crossed the line with a clean sheet and finished 15th, one minute and 48.7 seconds behind the eventual winner, Vitalii Mandzõn (Ukraine)

Tiislär was 37th , Vainomäe 59th and Orupõld 60th.

Summer biathlon events as might be expected require the use of roller skis rather than regular skis.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Vibeke Välbe fifth, Mark-Markos Kehva 15th at Otepää summer biathlon sprints

