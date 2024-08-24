Vibeke Välbe fifth, Mark-Markos Kehva 15th at Otepää summer biathlon sprints

Vibeke Välbe finished fifth on Saturday in the women's junior sprint at the ongoing Summer Biathlon World Championships in Otepää, Valga County, while Mark-Markos Kehva finished 15thin the 7.5-kilometer men's junior sprint.

Välbe, 18, completed both runs without a miss and lost to the winner Valentina Dimitrova (Bulgaria) by 35.9 seconds.

Two other Estonians competed from among the 67 women starters: Kretel Kaljumäe (finished 29th) and Mia Mai Huik (54th), while Violetta Konopljova was a non-starter.

In the men's event, 86 started, Karl Rasmus Tiislär , Karl Ramses Tiislär, Rasmus Vainomäe and Oskar Orupõld made the starting line along with Kehva.

Mark-Markos Kehva . Source: Reiko Kolatsk.

Kehva made two errors on the stage, but crossed the line with a clean sheet and finished 15th, one minute and 48.7 seconds behind the eventual winner, Vitalii Mandzõn (Ukraine)

Tiislär was 37th , Vainomäe 59th and Orupõld 60th.

Summer biathlon events as might be expected require the use of roller skis rather than regular skis.

