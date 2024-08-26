Estonia's Rene Zakhna wins gold at IBU Summer Biathlon World Championships in Otepää

Rene Zahkna finished the Summer Biathlon World Championships in Otepää, Valga County with an impressive result, as he became world champion in the joint start event in front of a home crowd.

Zahkna was in the top ten from the off and completed his first three runs flawlessly. However, after climbing into first place after the second run, Zahkna then missed three marks on his final run in the tricky Otepää wind, allowing Jonas Marecek of the Czech Republic to gain ground.

However, 29-year-old Zahkna then rode the last section perfectly to leave Maracek trailing. The Estonian went on to become world champion in the joint start race in front of a home crowd in Otepää with a time of 32.28 ,6. Seconds.

"It's a dream scenario for the Estonian flag to be hoisted at the finish line," said Zahkna after the race. "I've had so little success, I was considering just taking it. Luckily I got the win."

Marecek ended 7.9 seconds behind Zahkna in second, while the bronze medal went to Andrejs Rastorgujevs of Latvia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!