Kaidi Allsalu in third after European disc golf festival day one

Top Estonian disc golfer Kristin Tattar uncharacteristically struggled before a home crowd in the opening day of the European Disc Golf Festival in Tallinn on Friday, finishing ninth.

Of other Estonian competitors, Kaidi Allsalu lay in third place, followed by Keiti Tätte in fourth after day one of the European Disc Golf Festival, which started at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) Friday.

Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Fresh from victory in a major tournament in Finland, Tattar started her round with two birdies (one under par) and one bogey (one over par) in the first five holes, but later got into difficulties, scoring a double-bogey (two over par) on the next two holes.

Over the remaining 11 holes, Tattar managed six birdies and three bogeys, ending the day at par (64 throws).

Reigning domestic champion Kaidi Allsalu fared better, with six birdies and only two bogeys, finishing the day in third place and five under par.

Keiti Tätte. Source: Celine Lannusalu

Keiti Tätte finished one place behind in fourth, at four under par, and her compatriot Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste was in a three-way tie sixth place (one under par) alongside Missy Gannon (U.S.) and Helena Bierne (Latvia).

Heidi Laine (Finland) won the day with 55 throws, making her score nine under par. Fellow Finn Eveliina Salonen was two strokes behind.

--

