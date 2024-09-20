Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar leads on day one at Smuggler's Notch

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar is in the lead after day one of the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Green Mountain Championship event at Smuggler's Notch in Jeffersonville, Vermont.

After finishing the first twelve holes on four under par, Tatar could only manage a bogey on the thirteenth. However, the Estonian powered back to hit another four under par in the last seven holes, finishing the day on -7.

Two shots behind Tattar is Ohn Scoggins of the USA, who started out with four birdies in a row, before hitting three bogeys on the next four holes

Kristin Tattar picks up her second birdie of the day and keeps the scorecard clean! pic.twitter.com/NTtfp5jZm2 — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 19, 2024

Kristin Tattar joins the SIX-WAY tie for first! pic.twitter.com/2fvhoBp0Rw — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 19, 2024

An ace run on Hole 18 gives Kristin Tattar an easy birdie and a 2-stroke lead after Round 1 pic.twitter.com/8MPPbOe3Rn — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) September 19, 2024

Tattar – who was crowned women's PGDA world champion on the same course last year – is also three shots ahead of the USA's Rebecca Cox and Haily King along with Henna Blomroos and Silva Saarinen of Finland.

Also representing Estonia is Maria Liivamägi, who finished day one nine over par and is currently in 40th place on the leaderboard.

The PDGA Green Mountain Championship event at Smuggler's Notch in Jeffersonville, Vermont, runs until Sunday September 22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!