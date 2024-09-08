Tallinn Marathon win goes to Kenya, Estonian Tiidrek Nurme fourth

The Tallinn Marathon, held on Sunday, was won by Kenyan runner Samwel Kiptoo. Tiidrek Nurme was crowned Estonian champion, finishing fourth overall.

Thirty-year-old Samwel Kiptoo finished the race with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes and 48 seconds. The last time a Kenyan marathoner did not win in Tallinn was in 2018 when Roman Fosti claimed first place.

The second to cross the finish line was Ethiopian Geleto Barecha Tolosa, trailing the winner by 22 seconds. Kenyan Ishmael Chelanga Kalale came in third, finishing 51 seconds behind Kiptoo.

Tiidrek Nurme, running his first marathon on home soil, was the fastest Estonian, placing fourth overall with a time of 2:15:04. He missed out on third place by just 25 seconds.

Leonid Latsepov secured the silver medal in the Estonian championships, finishing fifth overall (+2:56). Bert Tippi took the bronze, placing eighth overall (+13:54).

In the women's race, Kenyan runners swept the podium. Mercy Kwambai claimed victory with a course record of 2:31:09, breaking the previous mark set two years ago by fellow Kenyan Pauline Thitu by 20 seconds. Kwambai also finished 10th overall.

Hildah Jepkogei Cheboi took second place with a time of 2:31:29, while Euliter Jepchirchir Tanui secured third with a time of 2:31:48.

