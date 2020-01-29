ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica.
Open gallery
8 photos
Photo: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica. Author: Office of the President.
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid posted more photographs from her working trip to Antarctica on Wednesday, including of her meeting scientists and working onboard the Admiral Bellingshausen ship.

Kaljulaid wrote on social media there have been many meetings and new acquaintances made at the South Pole.

President Kersti Kaljulaid started her working visit to Antarctica on January 20. When she arrived she joined the expedition organized by the Estonian Maritime Museum and the crew of the Admiral Bellingshausen.

During the visit, Kaljulaid has visited various science stations on King George's Island and participated in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the first sighting of Antarctica on January 27 and 28.

She also made the first digital signature from Antarctica while on her trip with which she authorized the 114 state decorations which will be awarded this year.

The Admiral Bellingshausen expedition is organized in honor of the Estonian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, who in 1820 was one of the first people to see Antarctica. The excursion at that time began on July 4, 1819. from Kronstadt and reached the Antarctic coast on January 27 or 28, and this year's trip repeats that journey

President Kersti Kaljulaid aboard the Admiral Bellingshausen, in Antarctica, digitally signing the honors list. Source: Social Media

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:01

Bill making investing in startups easier passes first reading

17:41

Funding increased for first round of electric vehicle purchase measure

17:24

Historian: Russia worried its version of history coming second

17:03

Goal is to minimize impact following Tallinn hospital arrests, mayor says

16:42

Luik: Raudsaar solid choice as new Postimees editor-in-chief

16:14

Interior ministry wants to upgrade security cameras network

15:42

University of Tartu's new Delta Center opened Wednesday

15:34

Center Party MP denied highest level security clearance

15:07

Peeter Laurits: Devastation in the woods and humanities

14:38

Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica

14:09

Estonia's position on US Middle East peace plan to be issued by Thursday

13:50

Gallery: Protesters rally against government and pension reform

13:41

Trash pickup price increase to encourage more recycling, says ministry

13:08

Police detain Tallinn hospital doctors, board member on bribery suspicions

12:53

Study: Half of children not fully vaccinated when starting school

12:36

Commemorative coin issued marking Tartu Peace Treaty centennial

12:06

SEB Estonia's 2019 annual profit up by €37 million

11:45

New rules propose electric scooters be ridden in bike lanes

11:26

Reform-Center coalition collapses in Valga

11:11

Mart Raudsaar named new Postimees editor-in-chief

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: