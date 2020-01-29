Gallery: President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica

President Kersti Kaljulaid posted more photographs from her working trip to Antarctica on Wednesday, including of her meeting scientists and working onboard the Admiral Bellingshausen ship.

Kaljulaid wrote on social media there have been many meetings and new acquaintances made at the South Pole.

President Kersti Kaljulaid started her working visit to Antarctica on January 20. When she arrived she joined the expedition organized by the Estonian Maritime Museum and the crew of the Admiral Bellingshausen.

During the visit, Kaljulaid has visited various science stations on King George's Island and participated in the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the first sighting of Antarctica on January 27 and 28.

She also made the first digital signature from Antarctica while on her trip with which she authorized the 114 state decorations which will be awarded this year.

The Admiral Bellingshausen expedition is organized in honor of the Estonian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, who in 1820 was one of the first people to see Antarctica. The excursion at that time began on July 4, 1819. from Kronstadt and reached the Antarctic coast on January 27 or 28, and this year's trip repeats that journey

President Kersti Kaljulaid aboard the Admiral Bellingshausen, in Antarctica, digitally signing the honors list. Source: Social Media

