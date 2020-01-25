ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica.
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica. Source: Office of the President.
News

The past week has been an eventful one both in Estonia and abroad. Here's a snapshot of the news from Estonia, and the Estonian angle on news from abroad over the past week, as reported by ERR News.

News 

Government agrees to link pension reform to confidence vote

The government agreed to support Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Center) proposal to link the adoption of the pension reform bill by the Riigikogu to a matter of confidence on Friday.

Reform and Center Party Tartu City Government coalition collapses

The coalition of the Reform Party and Center Party on Tartu City Government collapsed, with the majority Reform Party aiming to enter negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (SDE) to create a new coalition. Negotiations were still ongoing on are Friday with the SDE optimistically hoping to announce an agreement next week.  

Health Board providing daily updates on coronavirus online

The Health Board has begun publishing updates on its website on a daily basis about the coronavirus including the latest confirmed statistics. An adivisor told ERR the risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low.

Government wants to tighten up drink-driving laws

Government ministers have put forward suggestions for harsher drink-driving laws in the aftermath of a fatal collision earlier this month which killed three people, including a baby.

Estonian economy estimated to grow no more than 2.5 percent in 2020

Estonia's economy is not expected to grow more than 2.5 percent in 2020, analysts for banks SEB and Swedbank said on Tuesday. Swedbank estimated a 2.4 percent increase and SEB predicts a 2 percent rise.

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

President Kersti Kaljulaid reached King George Island in Antarctica on Tuesday making her the first Estonian head of state to visit the continent. She also called for the world to come together and find a solution to climate change.

Estonia ranks 18th in Transparency International's corruption index 

Estonia has increased its total score and maintained its position at 18 on the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released on Thursday by Transparency International, going against a global trend of "stagnation" or "backsliding".

Finance minister: Green revolution needs more money than planned

Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) believes the climate-neutral economic investment plan he discussed with minister in Brussels on Tuesday, fall significantly short of actual needs, the money will largely come at the expense of other EU activities, and that Estonia cannot be satisfied with the differential treatment of coal and oil shale in the calculation of support.

On Friday it was announced Estonia has challenged the methodology for calculating the transformation of the biggest polluters within the economy.

Snus increasingly popular among schoolchildren

Smoking behind the school between classes has become a thing of the past. Snus has become more popular among school children, which can be used during class, is difficult for onlookers to detect, and which doesn't give off a telltale smell. Teacher and police experience indicates that snus is spreading first and foremost among 7th, 8th and 9th graders.

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

Last year, Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 people from third countries. It also issued over 32,000 registrations for employment during fixed periods, and 18,608 such registrations remained in force on January 1.

Kiik: Equality campaign will not cause government to collapse

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) defended his equality campaign against criticism made by the Minister of the Interior (EKRE) and said it will not cause the government to fall apart.

Government give go-ahead to BALTNET NATO air security ratification

The coalition government has green-lighted an agreement which will see the Baltic Air Surveillance Network and Control System (BALTNET), a NATO body which previously had its main center in Lithuania, superseded by a new network of national control and reporting centers.

Estonian financial watchdog receives positive assessment by IMF

Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided a positive assessment of the anti-money laundering activities of Estonia's Financial Supervision Authority.

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

The crowding out of the strong drug fentanyl by the police has led to a steep reduction in drug-related deaths, but new hazardous substances have begun to make their way on to the market.

Interviews

Finance minister: Social Minister Kiik should not behave this way

Deputy chairman of the Conservative People's Party, Minister of Finance Martin Helme vindicates party members serving on the Appointment Committee, talked to ERR about father Mart Helme's alleged withdrawal, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik's infuriating actions and a plan to save pharmacies.

Center secretary general: Losing power in Tartu a failure

The Center Party consigned itself into the opposition in Tartu following infighting when the ruling Reform Party said on Monday it would form a new coalition with the social democrats. Does Center's Secretary General Mihhail Korb know what happened? He does. But is he willing to talk about it?

Opinion

Marko Mihkelson: Why Stalinist history matters to Putin

We don't know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has read Yevgeni Zamyatin's dystopia "We" or George Orwell's even more famous novel "1984." We don't know whether cadets at the KGB school in Okhta were Putin studied were taught about these forbidden books, while his actions in restoring authoritarian power in Russia have been both Zamyatinian and Orwellian in nature, Marko Mihkelson writes.

Pictures

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

Throughout Estonia, nature is showing signs of spring, despite the fact that it is only mid-January.

Gallery: Kaljulaid meets penguins and polar scientists in Antarctica

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with polar scientists and learnt about the life of penguins during her visit to Antarctica.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

in case you mised it
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
25.01

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25

25.01

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife

25.01

Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

25.01

Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

25.01

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

25.01

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

25.01

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

25.01

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

25.01

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

25.01

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

25.01

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

25.01

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

25.01

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

25.01

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

25.01

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

25.01

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

25.01

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: