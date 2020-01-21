ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica.
President Kersti Kaljulaid in Antarctica. Source: Office of the President.
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid reached King George Island in Antarctica on Tuesday where she will visit several research stations and commemorate the Bellingshausen expedition. She also called for the world to come together and find a solution to climate change.

Kaljulaid will visit several science stations on the King George Island, Deception Island, Port Lockroy, and participate in commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica. 

The voyage of the Admiral Bellingshausen, a 24-meter Dutch-built ketch, marks the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, or its ice shelf, by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, at the time a Captain in the Imperial Russian Navy, and a Baltic German native of Saaremaa.

The Estonian-led expedition to retrace his journey to Antarctica departed from Tallinn in July 2019.

Kaljulaid said: "When Admiral Bellingshausen began his journey 200 years ago, the world's oceans were much cleaner and we were much less concerned about the earth. Neither ocean water nor atmospheric air knows national boundaries. The polar regions, which are the coolers of our planet, are particularly sensitive to climate change The Antarctic Peninsula, where the Admiral Bellingshausen is currently located, is, among other things, one of the fastest-warming locations on the planet. At a moment, the polar regions may cross the point of no return and cause drastic changes in our planet's climate and living environment. Climate change is a common concern for all countries in the world and a solution must be found together."

"Estonia has always been a maritime nation. The Bellingshausen expedition is yet another good example of Estonia's long-standing maritime tradition and will make our country a little bigger and more visible in the world again."

President Kaljulaid in Antarctica. Source: Office of the President.

The Admiral Bellingshausen expedition is organized in honor of the Estonian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, who in 1820 was one of the first people to see Antarctica. The excursion at that time began in Kronstadt on July 4, 1819, and reached the Antarctic coast on January 27 or 28, and this year's excursion repeats the journey. 

Kaljulaid will be accompanied on her visit to Antarctica by Timo Palo, the president's climate adviser and one of Estonia's leading polar scientists. Estonian scientists have been involved in Antarctic exploration for decades.

On Monday, Kaljulaid posted a photograph of here in a Chilean supermarket on social media saying that she was stocking up on fresh produce to take on the trip.

President Kersti Kaljulaid preparing for her journey to Antarctica. Source: Office of the President.

Last Thursday, Kaljulaid met with President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile while on a visit to the country. She also visited the Chilean Antarctic Institute before her visit to the continent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

president kaljulaidantarcticachile
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:43

Small theaters given over €3 million in state support boost

09:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

09:18

Gallery: Invictus Games preparations begin, 12 Estonian vets to compete

08:53

Nurses union: Estonian healthcare system needs at least 500 more nurses

20.01

Language Inspectorate demands translated Hesburger 'Drive-In' sign

20.01

Committee forwards two bills facilitating foreign investment to Riigikogu

20.01

No need to panic over politicization of Appointments Committee, says Jõks

20.01

Daily Postimees issues response to Reporters Without Borders concerns

20.01

Estonian households more capable of paying bills than EU average

20.01

Bank of Estonia issuing commemorative €2 coin for Antarctica bicentennial

20.01

Finnish digital prescriptions used to buy meds in Estonia 7,000 times

20.01

What the papers say: Christmas detritus and how to implement law changes

20.01

Tax board audits on untaxed wages net €8.2 million in additional claims

20.01

December industrial producer price index down 1.2 percent on year

20.01

Gallery: Chinese New Year celebrated in Tallinn

20.01

AirBaltic carried over 50 percent more Estonian passengers in 2019

20.01

2019 construction price index up 1.9 percent on year

20.01

Helmes: Social affairs equality campaign causing governmental split

20.01

EKRE-appointed minister doesn't approve Helme's changes to Aliens Act

20.01

Emergency call center: Drunk drivers increasingly being called in

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: