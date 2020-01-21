President Kersti Kaljulaid reaches Antarctica

President Kersti Kaljulaid reached King George Island in Antarctica on Tuesday where she will visit several research stations and commemorate the Bellingshausen expedition. She also called for the world to come together and find a solution to climate change.

Kaljulaid will visit several science stations on the King George Island, Deception Island, Port Lockroy, and participate in commemorations for the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica.

The voyage of the Admiral Bellingshausen, a 24-meter Dutch-built ketch, marks the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica, or its ice shelf, by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, at the time a Captain in the Imperial Russian Navy, and a Baltic German native of Saaremaa.

The Estonian-led expedition to retrace his journey to Antarctica departed from Tallinn in July 2019.

Kaljulaid said: "When Admiral Bellingshausen began his journey 200 years ago, the world's oceans were much cleaner and we were much less concerned about the earth. Neither ocean water nor atmospheric air knows national boundaries. The polar regions, which are the coolers of our planet, are particularly sensitive to climate change The Antarctic Peninsula, where the Admiral Bellingshausen is currently located, is, among other things, one of the fastest-warming locations on the planet. At a moment, the polar regions may cross the point of no return and cause drastic changes in our planet's climate and living environment. Climate change is a common concern for all countries in the world and a solution must be found together."

"Estonia has always been a maritime nation. The Bellingshausen expedition is yet another good example of Estonia's long-standing maritime tradition and will make our country a little bigger and more visible in the world again."

President Kaljulaid in Antarctica. Source: Office of the President.

The Admiral Bellingshausen expedition is organized in honor of the Estonian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, who in 1820 was one of the first people to see Antarctica. The excursion at that time began in Kronstadt on July 4, 1819, and reached the Antarctic coast on January 27 or 28, and this year's excursion repeats the journey.

Kaljulaid will be accompanied on her visit to Antarctica by Timo Palo, the president's climate adviser and one of Estonia's leading polar scientists. Estonian scientists have been involved in Antarctic exploration for decades.

On Monday, Kaljulaid posted a photograph of here in a Chilean supermarket on social media saying that she was stocking up on fresh produce to take on the trip.

President Kersti Kaljulaid preparing for her journey to Antarctica. Source: Office of the President.

Last Thursday, Kaljulaid met with President Sebastian Pinera, in Santiago, Chile while on a visit to the country. She also visited the Chilean Antarctic Institute before her visit to the continent.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!