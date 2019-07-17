ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The departure of the Admiral Bellingshausen from the Port of Roomassaare, Saaremaa. July 17, 2019.
Open gallery
28 photos
Photo: The departure of the Admiral Bellingshausen from the Port of Roomassaare, Saaremaa. July 17, 2019. Author: Estonian Maritime Museum
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid was among those to see the Admiral Bellingshausen off from Estonian waters at the Port of Roomassaare in Saaremaa on Wednesday, as the yacht, ultimately bound for Antarctica, begins to make its way south.

"I am proud to see our sailing yacht off together today to deliver the message that Estonians have always been a seafaring people, which have even discovered a continent, and that Antarctica was of significant importance to Estonians 200 years ago and remains important today," Kaljulaid said according to a press release.

The message being sent along with the yacht is that 200 years ago, the world's seas were significantly cleaner, and worries about the planet significantly smaller, the head of state continued, adding that this is a message that has not yet sufficiently sunk in for all Estonians.

"And so the Bellingshausen, traveling far from home, has to bring that knowledge and understanding home to us as well that we want to stand for a clean planet and fight for it alongside other Nordic peoples," Kaljulaid said. "So that ice shelves don't melt, glaciers don't degrade and that our planet remains usable once our children and grandchildren have grown as well."

The Admiral Bellingshausen set sail from Kronstadt, Russia, on July 11. It called on Sillamäe, Helsinki and Tallinn before making a final stop in Estonia in Saaremaa, the birthplace of the yacht's namesake Baltic-German naval officer and explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen.

The crew of the Admiral Bellingshausen intends to reach Antarctica on the bicentennial of the discovery of mainland Antarctica on Jan. 28, 2020.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidantarcticaadmiral bellingshausen


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

17.07

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

17.07

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

17.07

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

17.07

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

17.07

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

Opinion
17.07

Opinion: Children are society's greatest asset

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

Business
11.07

LHV operating former Danske ATM machines from start of August

11.07

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17.07

Disputes over pharmacy relocations continue despite Supreme Court ruling

17.07

Helme sees no reason to respond to researchers' joint statement

17.07

Opinion: Children are society's greatest asset

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

17.07

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

17.07

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

17.07

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

17.07

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

17.07

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

17.07

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

16.07

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: