Galleries: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrives in Estonia

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark arrived in Estonia for a two-day official visit on Saturday, where she was received by President Kersti Kaljulaid at the Seaplane Harbour.

Queen Margrethe II arrived on the HDMY Dannebrog (A540), met by Kaljulaid aboard the S/Y Admiral Bellingshausen, which will be departing soon for an expedition to Antarctica.

At their meeting in Kadriorg, the queen and the president discussed bilateral Danish-Estonian relations, environmental issues as well as cooperation in the Baltic Sea region.

Estonia and Denmark are two Nordic states of the same mind, Kaljulaid said according to an Office of the President press release. They are also partners in the EU and NATO, and the people of both countries work together in nearly all walks of life.

The president also said that Estonia greatly appreciates Denmark's contributions to the defense of the region, as well as the presence of the Danish contingent stationed in Estonia.

Denmark is one of the countries to contribute to NATO Battlegroup Estonia on a rotating basis, and has also served the alliance's Baltic Air Policing mission out of both Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania and Ämari Air Base in Estonia.

Queen, president open art exhibition

Following their meeting, Queen Margrethe II and Kaljulaid opened the Danish Golden Age exhibition "Dannebrog: The Flag that Fell from the Sky" at Kadriorg Art Museum.

The exhibition includes works by, among others, Christen Købke, C. W. Eckersberg and Nicolai Abildgaard, as well as C. A. Lorentzen's famous painting "Dannebrog falling from the sky during the Battle of Lindanise" (1809), which is being exhibited for the first time outside of Denmark.

June 15 marks the 800th anniversary of the date when, according to legend, the Dannebrog, the red and white flag of Denmark, fell from the heavens during the Battle of Lyndanisse in modern-day Tallinn. Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is in Tallinn this weekend to take part in celebrations of the 800th anniversary of the Danish flag, the 135th anniversary of the Estonian flag, Estonia's centennial as well as Estonian-Danish relations.

-

