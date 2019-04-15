Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

On 15 June, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is to pay a state visit to Estonia to mark the centennial of the Republic of Estonia as well as the 800th anniversary of the Dannebrog, the flag of Denmark.

According to legend, the Dannebrog fell from the heavens on 15 June, 1219, during the Battle of Lyndanisse, now known as Tallinn, spokespeople for the Office of the President said on Monday.

Queen Margrethe II will arrive in Tallinn on the HDMY Dannebrog (A540). She will meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, open the Danish Golden Age exhibition "Dannebrog: The Flag that Fell from the Sky" at Kadriorg Art Museum as well as a new rose garden in the capital city's medieval Old Town.

A family event featuring performances by artists from Estonia and Denmark will also take place at Freedom Square to celebrate both countries' flags.

That evening, a gala concert will be held at Estonia Concert Hall, following which Ms Kaljulaid will host a gala dinner in honour of Queen Margrethe II.

The visit will conclude with a service at St. Mary's Cathedral, which, like the Dannebrog, dates back to the 13th Century.