President invited on Bellingshausen Arctic trip

President Kersti Kaljulaid during the Antarctica trip. Source: Timo Palo/Presidendi kantselei
President Kersti Kaljulaid has been invited on the Bellingshausen's Arctic trip, officials have said. But the invitation has not yet been accepted.

"A proposal to participate has been made, but it is too early to talk about the involvement of the head of state," Taavi Linnamäe, the president's communications adviser, told ERR on Monday.

He said as the exact date of the trip is not yet known, it is not known if it fits in with the president's schedule.

"But if the trip is to take place, we will definitely inform the public about it," Linnamäe added. 

Kersti Kaljulaid accompanied the Bellingshausen and its crew to Antarctica in January 2020. The voyage departed from the island of Saaremaa and retraced the journey of Estonian explorer Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen who, in 1820, was one of the first people to see Antarctica.

During the trip, Kaljulaid made the first digital signature from Antarctica.

Editor: Helen Wright

