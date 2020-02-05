Paper: Arctic voyage plans floated for Admiral Bellingshausen

The owners of the Admiral Bellingshausen yacht are discussing plans to sail the boat to the Arctic after a successful trip to Antarctica, Saarte Hääl newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The island paper wrote the ship's owners Tiit Pruuli, Heiti Vääl and Märten Vaikmaa from Saaremaa have been discussing a voyage to the Arctic. Pruuli says no specific plans are in place yet: but initially, the ship could head from the tip of South America, then to the Strait of Magellan, to the Pacific Ocean and then head for Alaska.

It would be scheduled to arrive by June and a decision will then be made to go via the Northeast Passage along the Russian coast or the Northwest Passage through the Canadian Arctic.

Pruuli said the route will depend on whether permits are granted for the Russian ports and the weather.

