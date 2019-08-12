ETV anchorman exchanges screen for ship galley in four-month voyage

ETV anchorman Priit Kuusk is to be absent from the screen for around four months, as he embarks on a voyage on board the Admiral Bellingshausen, an Estonian vessel bound for Antarctica, ERR's Menu portal reports.

The Admiral Bellingshausen is a 24-meter, Dutch-built ketch, sailing south to mark the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctic ice shelf, by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen, a native of Saaremaa who was a Captain in the Imperial Russian Navy.

Kuusk, 46, nicknamed "Wend", is most familiar from fronting current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera. He has already spent time getting acquainted with life at sea, having sailed on the Admiral Bellingshausen for just over a week in mid-July, as the ship first set sail. He already suffered his glitch for the voyage early on, getting a lapful of potatoes and mushrooms after opening an oven in the boat's galley, though this has not dampened his spirit for a much longer stay on board, as the vessel's chef, which he snapped up when offered.

"When conversation with the guys turned appeal of going on a longer journey ... I was made an offer I couldn't refuse," said Kuusk, adding that: "I can combine my two passions — traveling, or more likely, adventure, and cooking."

Priit is to set sail on Sept 1. The Admiral Bellingshausen recently left Oslo, Norway, and is expected to reach Antarctica in January 2020, and will be the subject of a TV documentary.

