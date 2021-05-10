Kaljulaid does not rule out running for president again

President Kersti Kaljulaid said she does not rule out running for president again in elections in the fall and added that she could also end up going into politics.

Kaljulaid told ETV's weekend morning show "Hommik Anuga" that she has checked off quite a few boxes on her to-do list as president so far. "The attention to those weaker, society's vulnerable. It is something that worried me and is still a bottleneck in our society. And it is not like we have found a solution, but look how much more openly we are speaking of mental health issues, the dangers of sexual abuse to women and children," the current president said.

Would she like to continue as president after her term ends in autumn? "In my heart: yes and no. I have felt the Estonian public's support, which carries you. But on the other hand, I think that since the role of the Estonian president is so ceremonial, almost like a state philosopher, a fresh pair of eyes could never hurt," Kaljulaid said.

She noted that since her term ends with her being just over 50 years old, she would not rule out going in for another five-year term. "I would not rule anything out because as has been my role as the president of the republic, it is also up to me to also shape the role of a president that ends their term at just over 50 years old. And I would really not rule anything out," the president said.

"But what I can say is that the topics that have been important to me, the values that I have stood for - I will continue and I will still be there for the Estonian people," Kaljulaid added.

She did not get into any possible candidates for the next presidency but confirmed again that she could see herself continue as president.

