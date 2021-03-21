'Olukorrast riigis': Why did Soomere reveal his presidential bid so soon? ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tarmo Soomere. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Hosts of the Raadio 2 talk show "Olukorrast riigis" described as incomprehensible President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere's decision to reveal his bid for the presidency so soon.

"Soomere's statement is definitely surprising – why now and why so soon? It is very easy to burn one's fingers by revealing one's hand early on," Hindrek Riikoja said. He noted that President Kersti Kaljulaid will not be elected for a second term because she lacks political support. The hosts said that it was believed the Reform-Center coalition saw Jüri Ratas as the next president and that the former PM could secure enough votes in the Electoral College at the latest.

Indrek Lepik also considered Soomere coming forward to have been rash, saying that it leaves too much time for finding out and revealing his shortcomings. "It is also true, with Soomere admitting as much, that no party has turned to him yet," Lepik added.

Riikoja offered that several parties could consider Soomere a good fit. However, all Estonian presidents have had party ties, which is why it is unlikely someone as apolitical as Soomere could be elected, Riikoja added.

The hosts also talked about the coronavirus situation and vaccination, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik's initiative to find additional funds for the healthcare system, the now approved supplementary state budget bill, this week's Chinese spying incident and cases of sexual abuse in youth sports.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

No comments yet.
