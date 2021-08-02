Center Party: Tarmo Soomere emerging as official presidential candidate

Jaanus Karilaid, chairman of the group of the junior member of the government coalition Center Party, said after the party group's meeting with President of the Estonian Academy of Sciences Tarmo Soomere that the latter is emerging as an official presidential candidate.

Karilaid said that the group and management board members of the Center Party met with Soomere to gain a more in-depth understanding of his beliefs and values.

"The meeting had great substance and the president of the Estonian Academy of Sciences demonstrated great professionalism when answering questions and introducing his positions," Karilaid said.

"The impression Tarmo Soomere made at today's meeting was pleasant and he may become the official presidential candidate. For that, we need to await the meeting of representatives of parliamentary parties scheduled to be held on Wednesday," he added.

Karilaid pointed out that the Center Party's presidential candidate must be approved by the party's extended board, which will not convene until the likelihood has increased of the presidential candidate gaining sufficient broad-based support in the parliament on August 30.

--

