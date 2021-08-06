Center Party Riigikogu group chair: President will be elected on August 30

Karilaid said that while each party has its own candidates in mind – the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is the only one to have openly put one forward, in Henn Põlluaas – a common candidate would be found between the remaining four represented parties, in time for the end of the month.

He said: "I think it will take some more time, but not much more. But the probability that the president will be elected on August 30 is still high," adding that while the field was rapidly thinning out, but he nevertheless is aware of some potential candidates, without naming anyone.

"I have information, and am optimistic, that a good choice will be made," he added, according to BNS.

Karilaid was making his remarks hours after an apparent common candidate, Tarmo Soomere, was announced to have met with insufficient support from Reform, Center, Isamaa and the Social Democrats, after meeting with all four.

A potential candidate requires 21 votes at the 101-seat Riigikogu to run, and 68 votes or more to become head of state. In the past, Riigikogu ballots have been held, ending in a run-off with the two most-supported candidates.

In 2016, after Riigikogu voting drew a blank, the process moved to the provincial electoral colleges, a situation speaker Jüri Ratas has said he wants to avoid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!