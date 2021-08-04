President Kaljulaid to participate in Summer Olympics closing ceremony

President Kersti Kaljulaid Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid has been on a working visit to Japan, where she is meeting with that country's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, and also participating in the Tokyo Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

The pair are due to be discussing digital and e-governing, along with opportunities in tightening business relations and cooperation between the EU and Japan, the president's office announced Wednesday.

On Sunday, President Kaljulaid is taking part in the closing ceremony of the 32nd Summer Olympics.

Estonia has so far picked up two medals at this year's games, one gold and one bronze, both of them by the women's epee team members.

Kaljulaid is also due to visit the city of Saku, which has a namesake in Estonia and where a part of the Estonian national team trained for the Olympics.

Once there, President Kaljulaid will present a state decoration to Mayor Seiji Yanagida, for developing relations between Estonia and Japan and the two cities of Saku.

Saku, Japan is located in the Nagano Prefecture, about 160km northwest of central Tokyo. Saku, Estonia lies just south of Tallinn and is home to the brewery of the same name.

The head of state will return to Estonia on Monday.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

President Kaljulaid to participate in Summer Olympics closing ceremony

