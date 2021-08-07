Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Japanese city of Saku

While on a visit to Japan, President Kersti Kaljulaid visited the city of Saku, which hosted a preparatory training camp for Estonians.

The Japanese city of Saku has a namesake in Estonia and Kaljulaid presented Saku mayor Seiji Yanagidale with a state decoration for developing relations between Estonia and Japan and the two cities of Saku.

Saku, Japan is located in the Nagano Prefecture, about 160km northwest of central Tokyo. Saku, Estonia lies just south of Tallinn and is home to the brewery of the same name.

Kaljulaid will also participate the Tokyo Summer Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday and was live at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo to cheer for Estonian decathletes.

The president also met with Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga to discuss e-state and cooperation topics. She acknowledged the importance of other links, such as tourism, which has been decimated due to the pandemic and its restrictions.

"We have lost nine-tenths of Japanese tourists. Hopefully they will come back. Japanese tourists are among the most numerous coming to Estonia, and the most numerous from Asia. They value UNESCO sites and free, empty green space very much. I think this grassroots relationship can be built on this basis," Kaljulaid said.

