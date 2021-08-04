Isamaa wants to hear from Soomere first hand

Chairman of the Isamaa party Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR that the party still wants to meet with presidential hopeful Tarmo Soomere on Thursday and learn where he stand on matters of importance for Isamaa.

"In a situation where the two coalition parties have made that proposal, we stand ready and will try to participate constructively in the process," Seeder said in terms of presidential election plans.

The head of Isamaa added that what Soomere said about marriage equality and the border as per the Treaty of Tartu is not enough to rule him out as a candidate.

"I understand that the Social Democrats are quite hesitant themselves after hearing Soomere's answers yesterday. Several very important topics remained unclear and the answers were very general," Seeder remarked.

Seeder regards meeting the president of the Estonian Academy of Sciences as an interesting experience in itself and emphasized that he wants to meet with Soomere directly to have his questions answered.

Even though Isamaa's meeting with Soomere is scheduled for Thursday, heads of parliamentary parties are set to discuss Soomere's candidacy on Wednesday evening.

