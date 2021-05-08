Kaljulaid, 20 other presidents: Let's ponder the EU's present and future

President Kersti Kaljulaid has joined 20 of her European counterparts in marking European Day, May 9, in a joint statement calling for action to ensure future generations will benefit from today's Europe.

The joint declaration read: ""We need a European Union we can all identify with, certain in the knowledge that we have done our utmost for the benefit of future generations. Together, we can achieve this. The Conference on the Future of Europe will be an opportunity to talk openly about the EU and to listen our citizens, especially young people.

"[The conference] creates a space for dialogue, conversation and discussions on of what we expect from the EU tomorrow and what we can contribute today," the declaration continues.

The presidents say a strong and effective EU which can be a global leader in the fight against climate change as well as in digital development, while the heads of state pointed to the Conference on the Future of Europe referenced in the declaration, and invited all to ponder over the matter.

The full English text of the declaration, signed by the heads of state of most EU nations, is available from the president's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!