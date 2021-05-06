Gallery: Estonian Artists' Union opens spring exhibition in Tallinn

The spring exhibition at the Tallinn Art Gallery.
The spring exhibition of the Estonian Artists' Union opened at the Tallinn Art Hall (Tallinna kunstihoone), Tallinn City Gallery (Tallinna Linnagalerii) and Kunstihoone Gallery on May 3. The exhibitions will remain open until May 30.

The participants of this year's spring exhibition were chosen by the jury as Vano Allsalu (Vice President of the Estonian Artists' Union), Corina Apostol (Art House Curator), Siim Preiman (Art House Curator), Aivar Berzin (Art Supporter), Hanna-Liis Kont (Freelance Curator). 

359 artists submitted work hoping to be included in the exhibition, the highest number so far.

Editor: Helen Wright

