Defense minister on VE Day: War taught Estonia need for strong allies

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Commemorative wreath laid on the 76th anniversary of the end of World War Two. Source: Ministry of Defense.
News

While the end of World War Two in Europe 76 years ago to the day brought relief to many in the continent and beyond, for others, including Estonians, freedom remained only a dream Defesne minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says.

Laanet noted that while Europe beyond the Iron Curtain labored for decades under the yoke of so-called Soviet liberators, freedom had now been reestablished in many of these counties, adding this freedom should not be taken for granted.

Laanet said during a speech Saturday that: "Today, we are doing everything we can to ensure that a blanket of freedom covers Europe, from the Baltic to the Mediterranean Sea, forever."

The defense minister also evoked British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "Sinews of Peace" speech, made less than a year after the end of World War Two, on March 3 1946, where the phrase the Iron Curtain first appeared.

Marking the 76th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe, Laanet said that: "Most of its victims were civilians, allied defenders and ordinary soldiers, who were simply following the orders given by the aggressors. War is unfair, as it is led by the blind anger and ambition of a select few people, but countless innocent people suffer."

Laanet also noted that the totalitarianism associated with World War Two and its causes had far from disappeared, even nearly eight decades later.

He said: "The threat from the east will not disappear as long as the Kremlin fights aggressively against the western world and stifles democracy in Russia. Totalitarian superpowers never respect international law, nor the love of peace and independence of small countries."

Laanet noted that May 8, anniversary of the end of the war in most European countries, was being marked by EU and NATO member states and others, commemorating the tens of millions of victims, of all nationalities.

The Cold War which followed almost immediately after World War Two has taught Estonia plenty of lessons, he added, not least the need for strong allies and relations with allied nations.

May 8 is a dignified day of reflection for Europeans, along with North Americans, and as declared by the UN itself, and not a day for posturing via shows of brute military force.

May 9, while it is deemed victory day in the Russian Federation, and marked as such, is also Europe Day, the minister noted.

"Keeping the peace is the main goal of Estonia and its NATO Allies," Laanet concluded.

Government and religious leaders laid wreaths Saturday morning at the graves of Estonian, German and Red Army victims alike, as well as to the Jewish victims of the Nazi occupation at Rahumäe Jewish Cemetery.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in November 2004 where both May 8 and May 9 were declared days of remembrance and reconciliation, and which called for one or other day, or both, to be marked in an appropriate way, one which would pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in World War II.

Representatives of allied forces and German forces signed the capitulation act in Reims, France, on May 7 1945, which was followd by the formal end of the military conflict in Europe the following day.

The Pacific War continued until August 15 1945.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:45

Finance minister on maternity leave from late summer

12:33

Defense minister on VE Day: War taught Estonia need for strong allies

12:07

Former Tallinn prison site sale finally to go ahead from start of 2022

11:39

Estonian women's curling team out of world championships in Calgary

11:18

Health Board: 348 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, one death

10:44

Isamaa MEP comes to aid of young passenger caught by COVID-19 travel rules

10:24

Ryanair adding two routes to Sweden, Denmark in fall

10:11

Estonia hosts UN meeting on issue of children caught up in armed conflict

09:16

Gallery: Exercise Swift Response brings mass para drop over Järva County

09:03

Kontaveit withdraws from Rome tournament

07.05

Justice chancellor: Government restrictions influenced by public opinion

07.05

Vaccination for all age groups to start in Ida-Viru County workplaces

07.05

Lawyers fined after coronavirus fears prompt them to skip court hearing

07.05

US General: We have incredibly strong relationship with Estonia

07.05

Finance minister: We have money for good projects to shape the future

07.05

Tartu to spend €200,000 to attract space tech startups

07.05

Russian aircraft violates Estonian air space for second time in three days

07.05

Exercise Swift Response opens with MLRS salvo

07.05

Defense minister in Brussels: EU needs to be more united on Russia

07.05

MEP: Kõlvart could be next Center Party leader

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: