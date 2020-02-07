President Kaljulaid will be abroad next week

President Kersti Kaljulaid will be away from Estonia next week visiting relatives and will attend the Munich Security Conference next weekend.

"The president will be in Germany at the Munich Security Conference at the end of next week. Before that, she will really spend a few days away from Estonia with relatives and will not have any working meetings," Mailin Aasmäe, the president's spokesman, told ERR. She did not want to specify the dates of the President's absence or where Kaljulaid was going.

The Munich Security Conference, one of the highest-profile forums in the world, will be held from February 14 to 16. Kaljulaid has also attended the conference for the previous three years.

The president was abroad from December 31 until January 16. During this time, she spent the five days on a working visit to Chile, followed by a working visit to Antarctica.

Upon arriving in Estonia, Kaljulaid participated in the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty on February 2. On Thursday, February 6, she was on a one-day visit to Finland.



