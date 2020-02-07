ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kersti Kaljulaid receives honorary doctorate for digitalization efforts ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
President Kersti Kaljulaid recieves an honoary doctorate from Hanken University of Applied Sciences in Helsinki.
President Kersti Kaljulaid recieves an honoary doctorate from Hanken University of Applied Sciences in Helsinki. Source: Office of the President.
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid received an honorary doctorate from Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki for her work on digitization on Thursday.

In a message posted on social media, the president said she spoke about the future of education, technology and learning to be human during her speech.

During her one day working visit to Finland Kaljulaid met with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and described the meeting as "excellent". She wrote on social media: "Excellent meeting with Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki. Spoke in-depth about many things, in particular, climate change - our understanding of the issues is very similar, so now is the time to jointly figure out real solutions. As an example to Europe and the world."

President Kersti Kaljulaid and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Source: Office of the President.

Kaljulaid visited the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, of which Estonia is a member, and discussed maritime security, international law and infrastructure.

President Kersti Kaljulaid at a meeting with the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats. Source: Office of the President.

At Hive Helsinki, and innovative programming school, the president spoke with students about the courses on offer and the skills they learnt. In a message on social media, she said over 90 percent of students graduate and are in high demand when they enter into the labor market. "The Hive programming school does not give graduates a diploma. It also does not require an admission test. But logic, cooperation and improvisation. And the results are staggering," the message read. 

President Kersti Kaljulaid speaking to students at Hive Helsinki. Source: Office of the President.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

helsinkisauli niinistökersti kaljulaid
