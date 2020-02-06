Kaljulaid to receive honorary doctorate during working visit to Finland

President Kersti Kaljulaid will receive an honorary doctorate from a Finnish university on Thursday during a working visit where she will also meet with President Sauli Niinistö.

Kaljulaid will receive the doctorate from Hanken School of Economics in Helsinki. The institute awarded the doctorate to the Estonian head of state in the autumn, highlighting her work as a spokesman for digitalization.

Kaljulaid will also visit the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats and the innovative programming school Hive Helsinki.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö will host Kaljulaid at his residence at Mäntyniemi.

