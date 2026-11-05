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Gallery: Holger Marjamaa performs with Take 6 in Tallinn

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Holger Marjamaa performed with Take 6 at Alexela Concert Hall.
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Jazz pianist Holger Marjamaa's trio and acclaimed American vocal group Take 6 performed at Alexela Concert Hall on Wednesday, with saxophonists Aleksander Paal and Mairo Marjamaa joining as surprise guests.

Marjamaa and the 10-time Grammy-winning Take 6 have collaborated extensively in the United States in recent years, but the Tallinn concert marked their first joint performance in Europe.

The 33-year-old Marjamaa has spent years dividing his career between Europe and the United States. In 2023, he performed at Alexela Concert Hall with his trio and special guest Chad Lefkowitz-Brown.

Founded in 1980, Take 6 blends gospel, jazz, soul, R&B, and pop music. Over the years, the ensemble has released more than 10 studio albums and collaborated with artists including Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, and Ray Charles.

Marjamaa has performed in the United States and across Europe and Asia at venues and festivals including the Seoul Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, Dallas Symphony, Atlanta Symphony Hall, Sony Hall, Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, Mezzrow Jazz Club, Smalls Jazz Club, Blue Note Tokyo, Blue Note New York (2019–2023), Blue Note Beijing, Blue Note Jazz Cruise, and Blue Note Shanghai.

He has released two solo albums and appeared as a guest musician on more than 30 recordings.

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Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

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