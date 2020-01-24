In connection with rapidly changing circumstances surrounding cases and the spread of the coronavirus from China, the Health Board has begun publishing updates on its website on a daily basis including the latest confirmed statistics and other relevant information.

Information regarding the coronavirus is updated on the Health Board's homepage (link in Estonian) every day around 3-4 p.m.

According to the latest information, a total of 614 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in China. 17 deaths attributable to the disease were all registered in China; the victims were mostly elderly, with the exception of one 48-year-old woman, 11 of which had serious comorbidities, or additional conditions.

The risk of infection in Estonia is currently very low.

The Health Board advises anyone traveling to or in China to follow regular hygiene requirements as well as avoid live animal and seafood markets and contact with animals or sick people.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!