Foreign ministry advises against traveling to Hubei Province in China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday recommended travelers reconsider their plans to visit China and advised against going to Hubei Province where the new deadly coronavirus originated.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the foreign ministry said: "Due to the continued spread of the new coronavirus in China, we advise against any travel to the Hubei Province.

"Extensive travel restrictions have been put in place in the country in an attempt to stop the spread of the disease (including suspending bus and train traffic), and many tourist sites have been closed. Due to the quickly changing situation and the possible introduction of additional restrictions on movement, we strongly recommend reconsidering the need to travel to China."

The ministry also issued advice to people already in China: "To those in China, the Estonian Health Board recommends washing hands regularly, wearing a mask, and avoiding public transport and crowds."

Estonians in China are being asked to register their trips abroad here and more information about the coronavirus and prevention can be found on the website of the Health Board (link in Estonian).

The virus originated in Wuhan, China and so far 82 people have died after contracting it, the UK's Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, and there have been 2,887 confirmed cases globally. The virus is believed to have originated at a market and transferred from animals to humans.

Estonia is expected to receive equipment to start testing for the coronavirus next week and is currently working in cooperation with a laboratory in Sweden.

On Saturday an official for the Health Board said the likelihood of contracting the virus in Estonia is "very low" but travelers to and from China should monitor themselves for two weeks after their return. If any symptoms appear they should contact a family doctor.

